UK records another 26,476 coronavirus cases

London :

The country also reported another 48 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 132,485. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, the Xinhua news agency reported.





The latest data came as the British government has been preparing for a booster programme expected from next month, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) said such shots should be delayed to raise vaccination rates globally.





Earlier this month, the WHO called for a moratorium on Covid vaccine booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between wealthy and poor countries.





However, during a news briefing on Monday, Hans Kluge, the WHO regional director for Europe, said a booster shot is a way to keep the most vulnerable safe.





"A third dose of vaccine is not a luxury booster (that is) taken away from someone who is still waiting for a first jab. It's basically a way to keep the most vulnerable safe," Kluge said.





More than 88 per cent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 78 per cent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.





To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the US have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.



