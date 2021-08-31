At least 11 dead, 6 injured after boat accident in Peru

Lima :

At least 11 people died and 6 others were injured and several were missing after two boats collided on the Huallaga River in the Peruvian district of Yurimaguas, authorities said on Sunday.





The accident occurred at 4:20 local time on early Sunday morning when a barge, which had left with around 80 people onboard from Santa Maria to Yurimaguas, was hit by a motorboat.





The people on the barge, including about 20 children, were asleep while returning to Yurimaguas after a religious event, local media reported.





Members of the Peruvian Navy and the Sectorial Emergency Operations Centre arrived on the scene with three initial rescue brigades, health staff, two technical teams, and an ambulance.





Local police have started an investigation into the accident.