New Zealand reports 1st COVID vaccine death

Wellington :

The board said the woman likely developed the condition because of the vaccine, although she had other medical issues which may have contributed.





Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said myocarditis was a very rare side effect and there was clear evidence that taking the vaccine was much safer than being infected with COVID-19. Health authorities have so far administered vaccines to more than 2 million New Zealanders. The board declined to answer questions, including the woman’s age and the date of her death, citing protocol because a medical examiner, known as a coroner, is investigating the case further.





Also on Monday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland would remain in strict lockdown for at least two more weeks and the rest of the country for at least one more week, but with slightly fewer restrictions, as the nation battles an outbreak of the delta variant.