Japan withdraws 1 mn Moderna shots as foreign substances found

Tokyo :

Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine contamination problems in Japan have widened with another million doses being temporarily suspended after foreign substances were found in more batches and two people died following shots from affected lots.





The suspension of Moderna supplies, affecting more than 2.6 million does in total, comes as Japan battles its worst wave of COVID-19 yet, driven by the contagious Delta variant, with new daily infections exceeding 25,000 this month for the first time amid a slow vaccine rollout.





The latest reports of vaccine contamination came from Gunma prefecture near Tokyo and the southern prefecture of Okinawa, prompting the suspension on Sunday of two more lots in addition to the 1.63 million doses already pulled last week.