US destroys suicide squad on way to Kabul airport

Kabul :

There were few initial details about the incident, as well as a rocket that struck a neighbourhood just northwest of the airport, killing a child. The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid earlier said in a message to journalists that the US strike targeted a suicide bomber as he drove a vehicle loaded with explosives. Mujahid offered few other details. Two American military officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations, called the airstrike successful.