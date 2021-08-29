Sun, Aug 29, 2021

At least 21 killed in B’desh boat accident

Published: Aug 29,202102:19 AM

The boat was reportedly carrying some 60 passengers when the incident occurred on a lake in the town of Bijoynagar, local government administrator Hayat-ud-Doula Khan said.

Representative Image (File Photo)
Dhaka:
At least 21 people were killed and dozens remain missing as a boat packed with passengers and a sand-laden cargo ship collided on Friday in a lake in eastern Bangladesh, officials said.

The boat was reportedly carrying some 60 passengers when the incident occurred on a lake in the town of Bijoynagar, local government administrator Hayat-ud-Doula Khan said.

The cargo ship’s steel tip and the boat collided, causing the passenger vessel to capsize, he said. “We have recovered 21 bodies,” he said.

