Iraq hosts meeting to ease Mideast tensions

Baghdad :

Arab heads of state and senior officials from the region including archenemies Iran and Saudi Arabia met on Saturday at a conference hosted by Iraq.





The meeting is aimed at easing Mideast tensions and emphasizing the Arab country’s new role as a mediator. French President Emmanuel Macron was also attending the Baghdad meeting, hailed as a major boost for Iraq and its leadership.





The country had been largely shunned by Arab leaders for the past few decades because of security concerns.