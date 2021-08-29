Sun, Aug 29, 2021

Iraq hosts meeting to ease Mideast tensions

Published: Aug 29,202102:16 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The meeting is aimed at easing Mideast tensions and emphasizing the Arab country’s new role as a mediator. French President Emmanuel Macron was also attending the Baghdad meeting, hailed as a major boost for Iraq and its leadership.

Security forces deployed in Baghdad, Iraq on Aug.27,2021 (Image Credit
Security forces deployed in Baghdad, Iraq on Aug.27,2021 (Image Credit
Baghdad:
Arab heads of state and senior officials from the region including archenemies Iran and Saudi Arabia met on Saturday at a conference hosted by Iraq.

The meeting is aimed at easing Mideast tensions and emphasizing the Arab country’s new role as a mediator. French President Emmanuel Macron was also attending the Baghdad meeting, hailed as a major boost for Iraq and its leadership.

The country had been largely shunned by Arab leaders for the past few decades because of security concerns.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations