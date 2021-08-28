Russia adds 19,509 Covid cases in a day

Moscow :

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll grew by 798 to 180,041, and the number of recoveries increased by 19,217 to 6,112,035, Xinhua news agency reported.





During the same period, Moscow reported 1,509 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,562,010.





According to media reports, more than 35.8 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far.