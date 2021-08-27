Queen Elizabeth II to attend UN climate change conference

London :

British official Alok Sharma, president of the COP26 conference, said he is "absolutely delighted" the queen will be at the event, which is due to be held in Glasgow Nov. 1-12.





Details of the monarch's schedule have not been released.





World leaders, climate campaigners and activists from around the world are due to attend the UN conference, which was postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.





The host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hopes to secure emissions-cutting commitments to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial times. Countries agreed that goal at a 2015 conference in Paris, but a UN report this month said the world is on course to break the 1.5C threshold within a decade.