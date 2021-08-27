Seoul's nuke envoy to visit US for Korean Peninsula issue

Seoul :

Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will make a four-day trip to Washington between August 29 to September 3 at the invitation of Sung Kim, US special representative for North Korea, reports Xinhua news agency.





During the visit, Noh will meet the officials from the US Department of State and the White House to continue the close consultations, which the two sides had during the American nuclear envoy's trip to Seoul earlier this week.





During the meeting in Seoul, Noh and Kim discussed the possible humanitarian assistance to North Korea, calling for Pyongyang to return to the dialogue table.





The Foreign Ministry said it anticipated that an in-depth discussion can be made between South Korea and the US during Noh's Washington trip for the early resumption of the Korean Peninsula peace process.





Denuclearisation talks between North Korea and the US have been stalled since the second summit between top leader Kim Jong-un and former American President Donald Trump ended without agreement in February 2019 in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.