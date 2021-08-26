Aus state to give more freedom to fully vaccinated residents

Sydney :

The NSW government said in a statement on Thursday that the decision was taken after the state hit the target of 6 million jabs, which is also the first step out of the Covid roadmap, reports Xinhua news agency.





Additional freedoms will follow for those who have had the jab when the state hits new vaccination targets of 70 per cent and 80 per cent.





From September 13, for those who live outside the 12 local government areas of concern, outdoor gatherings of up to five people (including children and adults fully vaccinated) will be allowed in a person's local government area or within 5 km of their homes.





For those who live in the 12 local government areas of concern, households with all adults vaccinated will be able to gather outdoors for recreation including picnics within the existing rules, in addition to the one hour allowed for exercise.





The authorities flagged that with 70 per cent full vaccination, a range of family, industry, community and economic restrictions will be lifted.





With 80 per cent full vaccination, there will be further easing of restrictions on the industry, community and economy.





The NSW government is also investigating trials of certain industries in coming months, as a proof-of-concept measure to prepare the businesses to open up and operate in a Covid-safe way.





NSW is currently the epicentre of Australia's latest outbreak triggered by highly infectious Delta variant.





It recorded 1,029 new locally acquired cases on Thursday, with three fatalities.





The lockdown in regional NSW that was due to end this weekend has been extended until September 10.