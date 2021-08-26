7 terrorists killed in Balochistan

Islamabad :

The CTD personnel conducted the operation late Wednesday in the Kohar Dam area of Loralai district during which the terrorists opened fire on the police party, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Department as saying.





An exchange of fire between militants and police, killed seven terrorists on the spot, the CTD said, adding that three of their accomplices managed to escape.





Police said that a search operation has been kicked off in the surrounding areas to arrest on-the-run terrorists.





A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including explosives, hand grenades and assault rifles were also recovered from the hideout during the operation.