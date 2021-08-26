New Zealand has biggest case day in over a year

Wellington :

The government put the nation into a strict lockdown last week as it tries to stamp out the outbreak, which has grown to a total of 277 infections.





Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday that she is confident the lockdown is working and new cases will soon begin to drop.





Also on Thursday, national carrier Air New Zealand reported an annual loss of 440 million New Zealand dollars, or about $306 million US, after revenue dropped nearly 50% due to the pandemic-induced plunge in international travel.