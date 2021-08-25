US gun rights group NRA cancels annual meeting

Washington :

"We make this difficult decision after analysing relevant data regarding Covid-19 in Harris County, Texas," the NRA said in a statement issued on Tuesday.





Houston is the seat of Harris County, reports Xinhua news agency.





"The NRA's top priority is ensuring the health and well-being of our members, staff, sponsors, and supporters," the announcement said.





"NRA annual meeting patrons will return home to family, friends and co-workers from all over the country, so any impacts from the virus could have broader implications."





The NRA annual meeting this year was scheduled to be held from September 3 to 5.





But Houston, like the rest of Texas, is facing soaring Covid-19 cases which are straining hospital capacity.





More than 2.9 million cases have been reported in Texas with over 54,000 deaths so far, according to the latest data issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services.





In 2019, the convention, held in Dallas, was estimated to have attracted more than 70,000 people, and local officials estimated that over $40 million was brought in to boost the local economy through hotel bookings and other tourism related spending.





The NRA announced in January it had filed for bankruptcy protection and would change its state of incorporation from New York to gun-friendly Texas, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday.