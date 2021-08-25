‘Hope Kabul doesn’t become terrorist hub’

New Delhi :

In his address at a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Afghanistan, Indian ambassador to the UN in Geneva Indra Mani Pandey said a “grave” humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the country and everyone is concerned about the increasing violations of fundamental rights of the Afghan people.





He said India hopes that the situation stabilises soon, and the parties concerned address the humanitarian and security issues. “We also hope that there is an inclusive and broad-based dispensation which represents all sections of Afghan society. Voices of Afghan women, aspirations of Afghan children and the rights of minorities must be respected,” he said.





“A broad-based representation would help the arrangement gain more acceptability and legitimacy,” he added.