Italy reports 44 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 4,168 new cases

Rome :

Italy has registered 128,795 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.49 million cases to date.





Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,928 on Monday up from 3,767 a day earlier. There were 45 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 33 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 485 from a previous 472.





Some 101,341 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 175,539, the health ministry said.