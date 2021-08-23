Egypt reports first case of the delta variant

Cairo :

Health Minister Hala Zayed told a news conference in Cairo that the first case of delta variant was for a 35-year-old Egyptian woman that showed “very mild” symptoms and did not require hospitalisation.





Zayed said authorities have recently detected others cases of the contagious delta variant but none required hospitalisation.





Egypt has recorded more than 286,350 cases so far in the pandemic, including 16,671 deaths. The actual figures are believed to be much higher, given limited testing.