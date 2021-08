Britain has agreed to buy 35 million more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be delivered from the second half of next year, as part of its preparations for booster shots and any new variants that could emerge.

Representative Image London : "While we continue to build this wall of defence from COVID-19, it's also vital we do everything we can to protect the country for the future too – whether that's from the virus as we know it or new variants," health minister Sajid Javid said.