BJP reaches to Deuba government in Nepal

Kathmandu :

Chauthaiwale, who is on a four-day unofficial visit to Kathmandu, is the highest-ranking Indian leader to arrive here since Deuba assumed office.

"Today I was honoured to call on the Prime Minister of Nepal H E @SherBDeuba ji in Kathmandu. I congratulated him for his election as PM and also greeted him on the auspicious occasion of Janai Purinama and Rakshabandhan," he tweeted.

"We both agreed to strengthen party to party dialogue".

Chauthaiwale had also met Deuba a few months ago -- prior to Deuba being PM -- when he arrived here at the invitation of CPN-UML leader Bishnu Poudel. Moreover, Chauthaiwale also congratulated PM Deuba over the telephone after he became PM.

Chauthaiwale also held a discussion with former Foreign Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat on Nepal-India relations and the expansion of ties between the Nepali Congress and the BJP.

"We had a good meeting with Chauthaiwale... we look forward to strengthening ties with BJP, India. I am confident that this meeting will be a new beginning," said Mahat.

Chauthaiwale is also scheduled to hold talks with UML Chairman and former Prime Minister K.P. Oli and Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, among other top leaders.