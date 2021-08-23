Uptick in violence in Balochistan as Pak Army Captain killed in IED blast

Quetta :

The injured soldiers were shifted to a medical facility in Khuzdar, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

There has been an uptick in violence in the restive Balochistan, with several incidents of terrorism reported this year, targeting both civilians as well as security forces.

Earlier this week, two children were killed and four others, including a Chinese national, were injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in Gwadar.

Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Majeed Brigade, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

On August 8, two policemen were martyred and 12 others injured in an explosion near Quetta's Serena Hotel. Six civilians were also wounded in the blast.

The improvised explosive device (IED) used in the attack was fitted into a motorcycle.

Last month, four people were injured and a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle was damaged in an IED blast in the province's Hazar Ganji locality.

On July 1, at least six security personnel were injured, two of them seriously, in a motorcycle bomb explosion that targeted an army convoy on Quetta's Airport Road.

Inspector General of Balochistan Mohammad Tahir Rai had said that an IED had been planted on the motorcycle, which was detonated by a remote control.



