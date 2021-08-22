Iran registers daily high in Covid deaths

Tehran :

The pandemic has so far infected 4,677,114 people in the country, after 36,419 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, according to Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

A total of 3,932,472 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,662 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

By Sunday, 16,717,681 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine in the country, while 5,830,650 have taken two doses.

The official report added that 27,855,470 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

A member of the Health Commission told official news agency IRNA that Bahram Eynollahi, nominee for next health minister, has repeatedly stated in his meetings with the commission that providing Covid-19 vaccines and vaccinating the population will be his top priority.



