Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 7.46 million

The Africa CDC said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 187,969 on Saturday. Some 6,578,403 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, reports Xinhua news agency.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 2,666,964 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 799,775 cases.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent.