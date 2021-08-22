Sun, Aug 22, 2021

Bezos installs ice cream-making 'truck' at his Beverly Hills home

Published: Aug 22,202104:12 PM by IANS

Billionaire Jeff Bezos has bought a ice cream-making machine in his sprawling Beverly Hills home in the US.

File Photo for representative purpose only
Los Angeles-based CVT Soft Serve shared a post on Instagram about this.
 
 "I just did an ice cream delivery to a guy that now has CVT on tap in his house 24/7. Thank you Jeff Bezos for being our first residential #CVTeeny client," the ice-cream making company posted.
 
 The 'CVTeeny' is an ice cream machine that looks like a truck and offers three flavours e chocolate, vanilla and twist. 
 
 It's not clear how much the machine cost the former Amazon CEO and a man with a net worth of around $185 billion.
 
 Bezos, 57, is the first customer to have one such ice-cream making in his home, according to CVT's Instagram. CVT Ice Cream was founded in 2014.
 
 Jeff Bezos is the new owner of the Warner estate, a sprawling compound in Beverly Hills that he purchased for $165 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. 
 
 The estate was built in 1937 and features a 13,600-square-foot mansion, two guest houses, a pool, and a tennis court. 
 
 Besides his two Washington DC mansions and also has prime property in Seattle and Manhattan, where he recently shelled out $80 million on a Fifth Avenue property.
 
 It is often reported that Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are looking for new properties across the US, especially Los Angeles.
 
