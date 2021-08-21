Afghans running out of money as banks, ATMs shut for 7th day

Kabul :

Banks and cash machines in Afghanistan stay closed for the seventh day in a row.

There's no cash inside the machines, no operational banks and no Western Union offices, which is where people from overseas would normally transfer money to. With these closed, it's now near impossible to send money into the country, BBC reported.

People say they are running out of funds and anxiety is growing across the capital and other cities.

Pen Farthing, an ex-marine who now runs an animal rescue centre in Kabul, said he can't pay his staff and people are running out of food.

"Eight days since the banks closed in Kabul and across Afghanistan. ATM machines are empty", said a twitter comment.

"For now I want food for my 3 children. We had bread today with sweet tea. Gas is too expensive, all banks closed, other food stuff shortage in Kabul stores, cant find mobile top up - and also afraid for our lives", One of group members texted this Friday morning, said a twitter post.