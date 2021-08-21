Sikhs stuck at Afghanistan Gurdwara are safe, says Delhi Sikh body

New Delhi :

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chairman Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "All our families are safe inside the Gurdwara, although there was some movement yesterday. Around 300 people are absolutely safe."

"Nothing happened to anyone. About 150 Sikhs are not in the Gurdwara premises, they are at different places. The people who have stayed inside and around the Gurdwara are absolutely safe. I am in constant touch with them," he said.

After the Taliban occupied Afghanistan, minority communities living there are very fearful and are pleading for help.

Hundreds of people are waiting at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to leave the country.

The pictures coming from Afghanistan are very disturbing and have left people across the country deeply worried. Afghan citizens living in Delhi are also constantly seeking help from the Government of India.