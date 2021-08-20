Blast reported in Gwadar, casualties likely

Islamabad :

The blast took place in the Baloch Ward near the Gwadar Expressway, and there are reports of casualties.

The nature of the explosion has not been determined as yet, sources said, the Dawn reported.

Earlier this month, at least two policemen were killed and eight others were injured in an explosion near the Serena Hotel in Quetta in the same Balochistan province.

The incident took place more than three months after a powerful bomb exploded in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel, killing five people and wounding a dozen others.

Pakistan Taliban had claimed responsibility for the blast at the Serena Hotel in April.