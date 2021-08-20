Many killed in firing by Taliban, stampede as protests spread

Kabul :

Another witness reported gunshots near a rally in Kabul, but they appeared to be Taliban firing into the air. “Our flag, our identity,” a crowd of men and women waving black, red and green national flags shouted in Kabul, a video posted on social media showed, on the day Afghanistan celebrates independence from British control in 1919. Marchers chanted “God is greatest”. At some protests elsewhere, media reported people tearing down the white flag of the Taliban. A Taliban spokesman was not immediately available for comment.





In Asadabad, several people were killed during a rally, but it was unclear if the casualties resulted from Taliban firing or from a stampede. “Hundreds of people came out on the streets,” witness Mohammed Salim said. “At first I was scared and didn’t want to go but when I saw one of my neighbours joined in, I took out the flag I have at home.





Some demonstrations are small, but combined with a scramble by thousands of people to flee the country via Kabul airport they underline the challenge the Taliban face to govern.