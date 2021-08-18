Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse in 1960s

An unnamed woman has sued folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan alleging he sexually abused her after giving her drugs and alcohol in 1965 when she was 12 years old. A spokesman for Dylan, now 80, said the allegations were false.
New York:
“The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” the spokesman said. In a civil lawsuit filed with the New York Supreme Court, the woman identified only as J.C. said Dylan sexually abused her at his New York apartment over a six-week period “leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”
