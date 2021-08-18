Wed, Aug 18, 2021

FB bans content supporting Taliban

Published: Aug 18,202101:08 AM

Social media giant Facebook has said that it has banned the Taliban and all content supporting it from its platforms as it considers the group to be a terrorist organisation, according to a media report.

London:
The company says it has a dedicated team of Afghan experts to monitor and remove content linked to the insurgent group. “Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organisation under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organisation policies,” a spokesperson said.

