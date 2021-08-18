Kabul airport reopened, says US Army General

Kabul :

The airport reopened at 1935 GMT Monday, said Major General Hank Taylor, a logistics specialist on the Pentagon’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. He said a C-17 transport aircraft had landed with US Marines aboard, and a second one loaded with an army unit was to land soon, to help establish security for the airport. He added that there were already about 2,500 US troops in Kabul to help organise the evacuation of thousands of Americans and Afghans who worked for them as translators and in other jobs.