Poland President signs bill to limit World War 2 property claims

Poland’s president has decided to sign a bill that would set limits on the ability of Jews to recover property seized by Nazi German occupiers and retained by post-war communist rulers, a move likely to fuel tensions with Israel and the United States.
Warsaw: “I made a decision today on the act, which in recent months was the subject of a lively and loud debate at home and abroad,” Andrzej Duda said in a statement published on Saturday. “After an in-depth analysis, I have decided to sign the amendment.” Up to now Jewish expatriates or their descendants could make a claim that a property was seized against the law and demand its return, but Polish officials argued this was causing uncertainty over property ownership. In 2015, therefore, Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled there should be specific deadlines after which administrative decisions over property titles could no longer be challenged.
