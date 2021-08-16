Mon, Aug 16, 2021

Jailed former South African president Jacob Zuma undergoes surgery

Published: Aug 16,202107:47 AM

Jailed former South African president Jacob Zuma has undergone unspecified surgery and remains in hospital with more operations planned, prison authorities said on Sunday.

File photo: Former South African president Jacob Zuma
Cape Town: Zuma, serving a 15-month sentence in Estcourt prison for contempt of court, was sent to a hospital outside for observation on Aug. 6, days before the start of a corruption trial he has thus far avoided. “Mr Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday, 14 August 2021, with other procedures scheduled for the coming days,” prison spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said in a statement. There was no word on a potential discharge date for Zuma, who in July asked the country’s top court to reverse his incarceration, saying it was unjust and might kill him if he catches COVID-19. Last week, a high court postponed his corruption trial to Sept. 9.
