Mon, Aug 16, 2021

Death toll in Haiti earthquake goes above 300, injures over 1,800: rescue ops on

Published: Aug 16,202107:43 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake added to the misery in Haiti, killing at least 304 people, injuring a minimum of 1,800 others and destroying hundreds of homes.

File photo
File photo
Haiti: People in the Caribbean Island nation rushed into the streets to seek safety and to help rescue those trapped in the rubble of collapsed homes, hotels and other structures. Saturday’s earthquake struck the southwestern part of the hemisphere’s poorest nation, almost razing some towns and triggering landslides that hampered rescue efforts in two of the hardest-hit communities. The disaster also added to the plight of Haitians, who were already grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, a presidential assassination and deepening poverty. The epicentre of the quake was about 125 km (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the US Geological Survey said.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations