Pak’s Qureshi, UK’s Raab review Afghan situation

Islamabad :

Qureshi, who received a phone call from Raab, reiterated his support for a peaceful settlement of the Afghan issue, according to the Foreign Office.





They reviewed the rapidly-evolving situation in Afghanistan, it said.





Qureshi expressed hope that Afghanistan leaders would take an advantage of the international convergence in support of the peace and reconciliation process.





He said that the latest situation required the global community’s consistent engagement with the war-torn country’s leaders to ensure a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.





Drawing the attention of Raab to the UK''s decision to retain Pakistan on the Red List, Qureshi expressed hope that the British authorities would revisit their decision.





Qureshi also reiterated the invitation to his British counterpart for the next round of the Enhanced Strategic Dialogue here.