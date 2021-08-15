Global Afghan protests critical of devious Pak role

Kabul :

The main theme in these protests was Pakistan's backing of the Taliban and ruining the Afghan nation.





Protesters were strongly critical of the intrusive and devious role of Pakistan in Afghanistan.





They demanded that the international community should take note of the Pak role and act positively to save Afghanistan.





At some places protesters expressed their strong sentiments against the Pak 'deep state' and mentioned that the international community should realise that the Pakistanis were playing a dual role by seeking sympathy from the international community and the Americans for being left high and dry, while at the same time it was the Pak backing that has buoyed the Taliban and ensured their success.





Most of the protests were held outside the Pak missions.



