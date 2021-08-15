Afghan meltdown: Ghani to resign, Taliban's Baradar expected to take the reins

Chennai :

Taliban's Commander Mullah Abdul Baradar will soon take over from Ghani.





Taliban has been making steady and concrete movements towards the Afghan power centre ever since the US ordered the pullback of its troops. Having captured key locations like Zabul, Logar, Koh, Uruzgan and Lashkar Gah on Friday, the fall of Mazar-i-Sharif was the proverbial last straw that broke the Afghan's government's back.





With crucial provinces in its control, the Taliban had a smooth march towards the capital Kabul. The insurgents claimed not wanting a violent takeover of the capital but instead expected a peaceful transfer of power.





Taliban's militants said they weren't going to attack Kabul and would facilitate a peaceful departure of those wanting to leave Afghanistan. Making its way into Kabul on Sunday after gaining Mihterlam of Laghman province, the Taliban leaders and the government minister were involved in the transition talks.





Ashraf Ghani and his family is expected to leave the country after his resignation. Taliban's commander Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be heading to Kabul from Doha. Afghan's Interior Minister ensured a "peaceful transfer of power" in his recorded speech.