Lebanon fuel tanker explosion kills 20

Beirut :

"Our teams have transported 20 dead bodies and more than seven injured from the fuel tanker explosion in Akkar to hospitals in the area," the Lebanese Red Cross tweeted.





The cause of the blast was not immediately clear, reports Xinhua news agency.





Lebanon, which is facing an unprecedented financial crisis, has been grappling with fuel shortages for months, with hospitals warning of being forced to shut down as they are low on fuel.