Mahatma Gandhi’s Message Of Truth, Non-violence Guided India To Achieve Its Independence: US Prez Biden

Washington :

Guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and non-violence, India achieved its long journey towards independence, US President Joe Biden said on the country's 75th Independence Day, asserting that the commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world.





Greeting Indians on the 75th Independence Day, Biden said in this moment of great challenges and opportunities, the partnership between India and the United States was more important than ever.





“On this day, August 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey toward independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and non-violence,” Biden said in a statement on Saturday.





“Today, that foundational commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between our two nations. Over the decades, the ties between our people, including a vibrant community of more than four million Indian-Americans, have sustained and strengthened our partnership,” he said.





Biden pointed out that in the past year, the two nations have come together in new ways as they tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including working in partnership with Japan and Australia — through the Quad grouping — to expand global manufacturing of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and to strengthen the last-mile coordination to reach people throughout the Indo-Pacific.





The US, India, Australia, and Japan have established the Quad grouping as the leaders of the four countries in March this year expounded their vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, amidst China flexing its muscles in the strategically vital region.





“Together, we must show the world that our two great and diverse democracies can deliver for people everywhere. And as we do, the friendship between our nations will continue to flourish and grow,” Biden said.





“I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day,” he said in his message.





Extending warm wishes to the people of India on the country's 75th Independence Day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the bonds between the United States and India began over seven decades ago and have transformed into a growing partnership.





“Our regional cooperation is expanding at an exponential pace as we continue to work together, alongside our partners, to advance our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. From climate action and clean energy to space technologies, US-India bilateral cooperation is wide-ranging and stronger than ever before,” he said.





“As I said during my visit to New Delhi, there are few partnerships more vital than the one between the United States and India. Mindful of our seventy-four years of friendship, our two democracies will continue to build a better tomorrow. Happy Independence Day!” Blinken said in his message.