Series Of Protests In US To Mark Pakistan's I-day As 'Black Day'

Washington :

The Expose Pakistan Campaign Committee has said the US and allies should impose sanctions on Islamabad for occupation, terrorism and genocide.





The participants of the auto-caravan in Washington reiterate that Pakistan's support for banned terrorist organisations to occupy Afghanistan and Indian Kashmir, and cultural and racial genocide in occupied Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh and Pashtunistan, and support to the communist-China to expand CPEC for economic marginalization of indigenous communities and apartheid warrants trade sanctions, placement on FATF's Black List and expulsion from UN Human Rights Council.





It said the growing nexus between China-Pakistan-Iran will promote colonialism in Afghanistan with irreparable consequences for women and children. Pakistan military's interference in Afghanistan is a concern for US national security interests that needs immediate redress.





On August 14, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement-USA, Balochistan National Movement, Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement, Human Rights Congress for Bangladeshi Minorities and Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan Institute co-organized an auto-caravan in front of Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C., followed by a series of protests, to mark Pakistan's Independence Day as Black Day.





While respecting social-distancing, about 100 participants with banners, flags and placards joined the moving-protest and circled the 30 block radius to seek US support to sanction Pakistan's government and military for using terrorism as foreign policy tool and instrument of statecraft.





Participants accused Pakistani military of colonial treatment of indigenous communities in Sindh, Balochistan, Pashtunistan and Gilgit-Baltistan and unabated state-led genocide of religious communities like Christians, Hindus, Ahmadis and Shias.





"August 14 is not a day of Azadi (freedom) but the day Pakistan forcefully occupied Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. It is the day when cultural genocide and ethnic engineering started in Sindh. It is the day when Islamic terrorism was imposed on Pashtuns and Afghans to destroy their cultural identity. It is the day when Hindu citizens lost their right to religious freedom and life. This protest is organised by the direct victims of Pakistan's brutal domestic and foreign policy and we are here to seek support of international community against the barbarism," explained the co-organisers about the significance of choosing Pakistan's Independence Day for protest.





The protesters warned that besides blood of thousands of US army men who fought Pakistan sponsored terrorists in Afghanistan. Taliban-Pakistan-China-Iran-Turkey axis will continue to be a danger for democratic world for years to come.





They reminded the world community that Osama bin laden was sheltered by Pakistan which has the blood of 9/11 victims on its hands Participants in the series of events, that spanned the entire day across different parts of Washington D.C. shared their indignation about the way Pakistan is openly funding Taliban which is on list of UN-banned terrorist groups.





This is violation of UN Charter and the international community should place ban on sales of weapons and military hardware to Islamabad and impress upon FATF to move Pakistan to black list.





Further, the US and its allies should impose trade and commerce restrictions on China, Iran and Pakistan for supporting terrorism and genocide.





Last but not least, the UN should remove Pakistan and Iran from the Human Rights Council.





The Committee works to sensitise Americans about rights violations and growth of terrorism in Pakistan.