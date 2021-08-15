20 Houthi killed in Army attack in Yemen’s Marib province, claims source

Sana :

The Yemeni army killed 21 Houthi rebels when repelling attacks in the central province of Marib in last 24 hours, a military source said.





In Al-Kasarah frontline northeast of Sirwah district, “the army repelled Houthi rebel attacks from two directions that were recaptured by the army two days ago, killing 14 rebels and recapturing the highway linking Al-Kasarah with Raghwan”, the source in Marib told Xinhua news agency on Friday.





“The army also advanced onto the west of Al-Kasarah area, attempting to recapture Al-Makhdarah heights, west of Hilan mountain nearby southern frontline of Al-Mashjah.” In the southwestern district of Rahabah, “the army repelled rebel attacks on the strategic mountain of Al-Abzakh that the army recaptured earlier this month, killing at least seven”, the source said.