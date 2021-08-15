Secretive Israel-UAE oil deal endangers prized corals in Red Sea off Eilat

Tel Aviv :

The Red Sea reefs off the Israeli resort of Eilat host some of the greatest coral diversity on the planet.





A symphony in splendid technicolor, the reefs are among the world’s most resilient coral colonies against warming seas.





They have also become an unlikely battleground, caught between Israeli diplomatic and business interests, and environmental groups that fear this natural treasure could be in danger.





A clandestine oil deal struck last year as part of the historic agreement establishing formal diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is turning Eilat into a waypoint for Emirati oil headed for Western markets.