Indian-origin Singaporean jailed for hurting religious feelings of bus driver

Singapore :

Jasvinder Singh was sentenced to 13 weeks and 12 days after he pleaded guilty to one charge each of uttering words to wound the religious feelings of a person and being drunk in public, The Straits Times reported.





Another two charges of harassment and breaching Covid-19 regulations were taken into consideration for sentencing. Singh had been just released from prison on remission from June 29 to August 7 when the incident happened, the report said.





On June 30, he was drunk and boarded a public bus, while not wearing a mask over his nose and mouth. On reaching a bus interchange, Jasvinder approached the bus driver and asked him in his ear about his race. After the bus driver told him, Jasvinder began to shout at the driver, calling him a terrorist.