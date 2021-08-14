Taliban overruns last govt bastion in Afghanistan's Takhar

Kabul :

"Warsaj district collapsed to the Taliban fighters on Friday evening and the security forces based there retreated to Panjshir province," the official told Xinhua news agency.





The Afghan government is yet to confirm the development.





With the capture of Warsaj district, the Taliban have completed its grip on northern Takhar province.





In addition, the armed group, which captured 17 provinces over the past nine days, have been fighting to overrun Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, and Maimana of Farah province to complete its grasp in Afghanistan's northern provinces.