Tallest Building In Us To Be Lit In Indian Tricolour On Aug 15

Washington :

The iconic One World Trade Center, the tallest building in the US standing on the site of the 9/11 terror attacks, will be be lit up in the Indian flags tri colours to commemorate the 75th Independence Day on August 15.





"This initiative commemorates the world's largest democracy, India entering its 75th year of Independence," the American Bazaar news outlet reported on Friday citing the South Asian Engagement Foundation (SAEF), a community organisation, as saying in a statement.





As part of the celebrations, other installations of the Durst Organization in New York at One Bryant Park and One Five One,will also be lit up with the tricolours.





"We are proud to partner with the South Asian Engagement Foundation as it celebrates India entering its 75th year of Independence," said Mark Domino of The Durst Organization who oversees Spireworks.





"This is an historic moment commemorating India's Independence and most importantly the expression of love between the US and India," said Rahul Walia, Founding trustee of SAEF.





We hope to continue the tradition and enhance the experience for everyone with more imagery on the podium."





The lighting would turn on at sunset (New York City time) on August 15 on the spire of the One World Trade Center, One Bryant Park and One Five One and remain lit until 2 a.m. the next day.





Additionally, the Indian tricolour would be visible on the podium of the World Trade Center.





The SAEF has encouraged the Indian diaspora community to visit the podium.