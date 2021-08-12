China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

Beijing :

From 2 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday, heavy rains are expected in parts of Hubei, Anhui, Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang, with up to 200 mm of rainfall in certain areas, reports Xinhua news agency.

Parts of the five provinces are likely to encounter over 80 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The national observatory has advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor activities in hazardous areas.