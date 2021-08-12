Iran denies halt of border trade with Afghanistan

Tehran :

Iranian trucks continue to enter Afghanistan through Dogharoon and Mahirood border crossings in the eastern provinces of Iran, Ruhollah Latifi said on Wednesday, adding that trade through the land border crossings with Afghanistan is underway.





Latifi commented some reports that border trade with Afghanistan has stopped as "totally false", reports Xinhua news agency.





He also noted that Iran's export of commodities to Afghanistan resumed on Wednesday from the Milak border crossing in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, which had been suspended in recent days.