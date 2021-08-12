Mexican Prez invites Biden to visit in Sep

Mexico City :

"There is that possibility," Lopez Obrador told journalists during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Wednesday.





"We invited him to visit Mexico and have a meeting," added the Mexican president.





The proposal came during a visit to Mexico by a US delegation led by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, among other officials.





The invitation also followed Lopez Obrador's telephone conversation with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday.





Lopez Obrador said his government is seeking a joint comprehensive plan with the US to spur economic growth in North America and the rest of the region.





Representatives of Mexico and the US agreed to resume High Level Economic Dialogue in September, including social aid in Central America.





"We have good relations. We are calling for the opening of the border. They (the US) are on the same page, they agree, however there was a rise in infections from the new Delta variant, so it is being analyzed," said Lopez Obrador.





Mexico and the US agreed in March 2020 to restrict border crossings to curb the spread of Covid-19.





The measure has been extended on a monthly basis, banning crossings for tourism or leisure travel but allowing crossings for essential reasons, such as work, study and medical care, and trade in goods.