Thailand reports 21,038 new Covid infections

Bangkok :

The country's total number of infections has risen to 816,989, and the death toll climbed to 6,795, according to the CCSA, Xinhua reported.

The government has been trying to secure more vaccines and accelerate the vaccine roll-out to create herd immunity with the aim to vaccinate some 70 per cent of the nearly 70-million population by the end of the year.

As of Tuesday, the country has administered more than 21 million doses of vaccines, with more than 6 per cent of the whole population having been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.