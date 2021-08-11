Bangladesh Receives Chinese Covid Vaccines Through Covax Facility

Dhaka :

Bangladesh has received another batch of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine doses shipped through the COVAX facility.





This is the first consignment among three scheduled to arrive from China this week, a health official said.





Bangladesh's Health Ministry officials delivered the vaccines after an aircraft arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 7.15 p.m. on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.





Shahriar Sazzad, a senior Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) official at the airport, told journalists that the next consignment carrying the same amount of Chinese vaccines under the COVAX Facility is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.





Bangladesh has already received millions of doses from China as purchased vaccines. Besides, China also sent 1.1 million Sinopharm doses as a gift to Bangladesh in two consignments in July.