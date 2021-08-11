Brazil Reports 1,211 More Covid Deaths

Sao Paulo :

Brazil has registered 1,211 more Covid-19 deaths, raising the national death toll to 564,773, the health ministry said.





Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 20,212,642 after 34,885 new cases were detected, the ministry said on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.





Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the US and the third-largest caseload after the US and India.





The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has overwhelmed hospitals, said the ministry.





So far, more than 154 million people in Brazil have received at least one dose of vaccine, with over 46.1 million people fully vaccinated.